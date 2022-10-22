Notification Settings

Strike action by Metro workers today sparks tram service disruption warning

West Midlands Metro will be running a reduced timetable today due to industrial action.

Trams will only run from St George's to Bull Street today
Unite union will be taking part in strike action which is set to take place over a number of days in the coming months, with the first one held last Saturday.

Trams will be running between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull street from 8.30am.

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for any journeys as services will be limited, and so those running are expected to be busier than usual.

The industrial action is the latest in a bout of strikes taking place across the Black Country and nationwide.

Strikes have been taking place by rail workers, barristers, postal workers, and teachers.

