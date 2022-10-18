Wolverhampton chip shop offering fish and chips for £1.50 to celebrate reopening

The Island House Newbridge Chip Shop, Wolverhampton

To celebrate the reopening after having a refurbishment in the shop, The Island House Newbridge, on Newbridge Crescent, Wolverhampton, initially offered fish and chips to their first 50 customers for just one pence.

After the first 50 customers got their one penny fish and chips, the offer which is running until Thursday, is just £1.50 for fish and chips, and £1 for chicken and chips.

The offer was so popular that the chip shop had to completely close early on Monday, with many customers flocking to the chippy for the bargain meal.

The chip shop is open from Monday to Thursday, from 12pm to 9.30pm, Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 10pm, and Sundays 3pm to 9pm.

Anyone wanting to bag themselves a bargain fish and chips can take advantage of the offer until business close on Thursday.

On its Facebook page, the business said: "We are completely speechless! Due to the overwhelming response from our customers this afternoon, we have completely SOLD OUT! We've had to close tonight to go fishing to be ready for tomorrow so if you missed out today, don't panic, we are offering £1.50 fish and chips, and £1 chicken and chips until Thursday! Thank you all so much!"