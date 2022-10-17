New homes plan on land behind former Wolverhampton pub

The former Halfway House pub on Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton

The application for the enclosed development of detached houses behind the Halfway House on Tettenhall Road, outside the city centre, has been made by Paul Timmins of Alps Homes Ltd in Cheslyn Hay.

Dating back to 1842, the pub was used as a staging post between London and Holyhead before closing in 2008. It is now in use as a pharmacy and dental practice.

Plans to build nine new homes on the land in 2020 stalled after concerns were raised about a potential harm to wildlife, after evidence of foxes and badgers was found there.

A statement issued alongside the application said: “The proposed development consists of six traditionally built, three and five-bedroom, detached houses with separate garages for sale or to let on the open market.

“The plan is to create an attractive, small-scale development which links to the nearby estate to form part of the existing neighbourhood and community. It will also include a public car park for 14 cars and a bicycle bay.

“In total, the site area – which is in the Tettenhall Road conservation area – is around 4,123 square metres in size and is situated on the Tettenhall Road and Paget Road junction. Vehicular access will be via a small private road off Paget Road.”

“The houses will be two-storey, traditional homes, comparable to the existing dwellings in the area which are mainly late Victorian and Edwardian era,” added the statement.

“Where reasonably practical, the existing trees – especially those along the Tettenhall Road site edge – shrubs and landscaped areas will be trimmed and retained as such.”