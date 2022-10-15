Kit carriers still revelling in experiences on big stage

Members of Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club in their Commonwealth Games Kit as they helped out at te games as Kit Carriers. Being carried here is: Charlotte Bradley (14), and with her: Amelia Banks (15), Amelia Hancock (16), Charlotte Higgins (15), Frankie Bowen (14), Eugene Kyei (17), Henry Boakye (16), Michael Deans (15), Finley Powell (15), Chan Makah (16), Fiona Hancock, Noel McKalky, Joe Deans, Louise Higgins, Nicola Wiggin and Dave Perkins.

The 18 athletes, all aged between 14 and 17, and four chaperones from Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics club were selected to be kit carriers at Alexander Stadium during the Games.

They spent the six days of the athletics programme carrying the kit of athletes from 72 countries and territories and had a front row seat for some of the biggest moments of the Games, such as Eilish McColgan's gold medal run in the 10,000 metres.

David Perkins, who acts as sprint coach at the club, said the experience had been one the youngsters would never forget.

He said: "All of the athletes and chaperones really enjoyed the week of the athletics and being part of it was such an honour for everyone, who I think were just thrilled to have been chosen.

"I'd like to give a special thank you to Sharon Morris from Birchfield Harriers who sorted things out for us and I know that all of us who were involved will never forget it.

"Going forward, I hope it inspires our athletes to go and live their dreams as if they can work hard and enjoy being part of a great athletics club with so much history, then they can make history for the club as well."

For the youngsters who took part, it had been an excellent chance to get together as a team and take part in such a big event.

One member said: "It was just the right mix of work and bonding with team mates, exceeded all expectations and was more inspiring than previous experiences.

"It will be great to look back in the future and realise that we made some great memories."

Another said: "I was really happy with the whole experience and it's made me more motivated to get better and try and be as good as the athletes I saw.

"It was really well organised and all the people were really nice and welcoming."

Others spoke about the joy of seeing athletes they'd only previously seen on television and being able to go out in front of 30,000 people each night.

For David Perkins, the most important thing was to see the smiles on the athletes faces during the Games and he offered praise for all their hard work.

He said: "I hope that, most of all, they enjoy athletics and running for Wolverhampton and Bilston.