Wolverhampton marking World Mental Health and Homeless Days

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal from Wolverhampton

Though both different events the links between mental health and homelessness is seen on a daily basis on the streets of Wolverhampton with eight out of ten rough sleepers diagnosed with mental health problems.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Around a quarter of people in England are likely to experience a mental health problem but, among the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, that number is considerably higher.

"We’re facing a cost of living crisis in this country, and when a family feels that they have to stretch their income to cover rent and food, this places considerable stress on their mental health."

She added: "Worsening mental health issues and loss of income are also causing breakdowns in relationships with landlords, leaving people without a home.

"As a council, we are committed to working hard with our partners to support people who are homeless, who may risk losing their home, or who are otherwise suffering from mental health issues, and – on World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day – I would encourage people to seek the support they, or their loved ones, may need."

Organisations which offer help with mental health include The Samaritans, Wolverhampton Healthy Minds, the NHS, Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, The Sanctuary Hub, Rethink, WLGBT+ and The Look Out for Wolverhampton

Chief strategy and partnerships officer at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust Kuli Kaur-Wilson said: "It is very apt that World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day should fall on the same date as they are sadly often interlinked.

"Homelessness, in whatever form, can be both a cause and a consequence of mental ill health. Mental health issues are linked to the adversity that homeless people face, making homeless people particularly vulnerable."

She added: "As a Trust we are committed to tackling mental health inequalities so that our communities across the Black Country are able to lead happy and healthy lives. This World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day we want to reconfirm our commitment to breaking down barriers so that everyone, including people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, get the support they need."