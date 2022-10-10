Six hospitality, catering and tourism jobs being advertised in Wolverhampton this week

A full lockdown and the loss overnight of any and all bookings took a heavy toll from those businesses that live and die by their ability to give people a great time out, be it for meals or drinks.

Luckily there are genuine opportunities still out there in hospitality as companies new and old learn how to do business in a post-Covid world - though it can be hard to find them among the dross in an information-saturated online age.

Here is our compiled list of the latest job vacancies in the hospitality, catering and tourism sectors within five miles of Wolverhampton, with information on salaries, requirements and the jobs themselves - plus links to apply.

Waiting/Bar Staff

Salary: £9.50 an hour

Recruiter: Elite People Recruiting Ltd

Permanent? Yes

Elite People Recruiting is looking for bar and waiting staff to cover a range of variable shifts, including weekends. A uniform of a black or white shirt, black trousers and black shoes is required. The company boasts "an inclusive culture where individuals and team efforts are recognised". Click here to learn more and apply.

Travel Consultant

Salary: £9.50 to £10 an hour

Recruiter: The Midcounties Co-operative

Permanent? Yes

Your Coop Travel, an independent travel agency which is part of the Midcounties Co-operative, is hiring travel consultants to provide "unrivalled" customer service and "maximise" bookings. Experience within a travel branch setting is "essential". A range of employee benefits is available. Click here to learn more and apply.

Warehouse Night Shift Manager

Salary: £32,000 to £38,000

Recruiter: Page Personnel Logistics

Permanent? Yes

A senior night shift manager is needed to manage warehouse and transport operations overnight for a client handling chilled, ambient and frozen products. Shifts are from 6pm to 6am in a 'four on, four off' pattern. Experience with temperature control is beneficial. Click here to learn more and apply.

School Catering Staff

Salary: £10.65 to £12.00 an hour

Recruiter: Aspire People

Permanent? No

Aspire People is recruiting for catering staff on a temporary basis to work in a school kitchen. Applicants must have experience in catering and either a level one or two hygiene certificate, preferably in a school setting. Click here to learn more and apply.

School Catering Assistant

Salary: £9.50 an hour

Recruiter: Aspens Services Ltd

Permanent? Yes

The company is looking for a catering assistant to join the team at one of the schools in the WV3 area of Wolverhampton. The position offers 20 hours a week for 38 weeks a year. Click here to learn more and apply.

Experienced Croupiers

Salary: £21,000 to £24,000 plus tips

Recruiter: Genting

Permanent? Yes