See inside the Wolverhampton pub set to reopen after £600,000 renovation

The Hollybush, on Penn Road, Penn, is set to reopen on Monday with a completely new look and new atmosphere which is designed to be a modern take on the traditional community pub.
The new look includes a new spacious function room and dining area, as well as a newly designed bar and outside seating.
Pub managers Michelle Wood and Barry Bunce welcomed a few guests to the newly renovated pub in a soft launch.
Ms Wood said: "Marston's have literally ripped apart the pub and started new. We are really really excited, we want this pub to be accessible and available to everyone, for us it's all about being part of the community."
The pub already had a team of 30 staff and the refresh will be creating up to a further 20 jobs.
The new pub is set to officially open on Monday but bookings for meals and the function room are being accepted now at hollybushinnpub.co.uk.