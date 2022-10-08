Notification Settings

See inside the Wolverhampton pub set to reopen after £600,000 renovation

By Daniel Walton

A Marston's pub is set to reopen after a month-long revamp that has cost £600,000.

Michelle Wood and Barry Bunce look forward to welcoming customers back to The Hollybush from Monday

The Hollybush, on Penn Road, Penn, is set to reopen on Monday with a completely new look and new atmosphere which is designed to be a modern take on the traditional community pub.

The new look includes a new spacious function room and dining area, as well as a newly designed bar and outside seating.

£600,000 has been spent on the refurbishment
Bookings for meals are now being taken online
The Hollybush also contains a newly designed bar

Pub managers Michelle Wood and Barry Bunce welcomed a few guests to the newly renovated pub in a soft launch.

The pub will reopen its doors on Monday
The pub has a new look and a new atmosphere
The pub has been given a complete makeover

Ms Wood said: "Marston's have literally ripped apart the pub and started new. We are really really excited, we want this pub to be accessible and available to everyone, for us it's all about being part of the community."

Various themed nights will be held at The Hollybush
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 07/10/2022..Pic at Marstons Pub: The Hollybush (Penn Rd, Wolves), which has had a big refub and Michelle Wood and Barry Bunce look forward to welcoming you..
The outdoor area has been overhauled too

The pub already had a team of 30 staff and the refresh will be creating up to a further 20 jobs.

The new pub is set to officially open on Monday but bookings for meals and the function room are being accepted now at hollybushinnpub.co.uk.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

