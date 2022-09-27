Cycle fundraiser raises nearly £50k for palliative care charity

Round the Wrekin Sportive, Hugh Porter, Anita Lonsbrough, Henry Carver, and Kate Kelly and Emily Thompson from Compton Care

Compton Care has announced that this year’s Round the Wrekin cycling event raised £48,935 towards supporting patients with incurable conditions.

The sporting challenge, which took place in May, was sponsored by Carvers Building Supplies and once again fronted by the charity’s patrons, Hugh Porter MBE and his wife Anita Lonsbrough MBE, who have played a fundamental role in the creation and continued success of the event.

The event had been absent from the charity’s fundraising calendar for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

More than 600 cyclists made their way to Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club to take part in three routes, which saw them taking in local sights including the Long Mynd and the Wrekin.

Kate Kelly, community and events manager at Compton Care, said: "We’re absolutely blown away by the incredible support of those who took part in this year’s Round the Wrekin and everyone who sponsored them.

"We’ve had some wonderful feedback from our riders about the day and we're so pleased that the event was such a success.

"The amazing amount raised from the event could fund 132 ‘care at home’ night sessions, providing support for patients in the comfort of their own home while giving families peace of mind that their loved one is being looked after during the night.

"So it will truly make a big difference to those living with an incurable condition and the challenges this brings."

On the day, there was live entertainment and refreshments and a range of healthy snacks and running repairs available on all bikes.

Carvers managing director Henry Carver was among the riders, while Hugh Porter, 82, took on the route named in his honour and handed out medals with his wife and fellow Compton Care patron Anita Lonsbrough.

Henry said: "We have been delighted to be sponsors of the 2022 Round the Wrekin Sportive, which forms part of Compton Care's 40th birthday.

"I really enjoyed my 25-mile cycle with Compton patron Hugh Porter MBE - the fittest octogenarian I've ever met.

“The event features something for everyone, with a choice of three routes which encourages participants of all ages, whilst helping to raise vital funds for such a worthwhile local charity.

"Well done to the team at Compton Care for organising such a fabulous event."

Next year's iteration of the event has also been announced, with Sunday, October 9 selected for the big day.