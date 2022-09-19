Wolverhampton crowd shown on BBC coverage of Queen's funeral observing two-minute's silence impeccably

Crowds in Wolverhampton watching a broadcast of the state funeral. Photo: BBC News

BBC cameras showed people in Wolverhampton's Queen Square watching a large screen broadcast of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the Royal Family and world leaders have gathered to bid farewell to the UK's longest-serving monarch after her death earlier this month.

The crowd in Wolverhampton was pictured observing a two-minute period of silence impeccably just before noon. It was followed by the Reveille and then a rendition of God Save the King.