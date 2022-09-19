Notification Settings

Wolverhampton crowd shown on BBC coverage of Queen's funeral observing two-minute's silence impeccably

Published: Last Updated:

Hundreds of people turned out in the centre of Wolverhampton to watch the momentous occasion of the late Queen's funeral and were beamed around the world on television.

Crowds in Wolverhampton watching a broadcast of the state funeral. Photo: BBC News
BBC cameras showed people in Wolverhampton's Queen Square watching a large screen broadcast of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the Royal Family and world leaders have gathered to bid farewell to the UK's longest-serving monarch after her death earlier this month.

The crowd in Wolverhampton was pictured observing a two-minute period of silence impeccably just before noon. It was followed by the Reveille and then a rendition of God Save the King.

People from all over the UK have been tuning in to television coverage of the Queen's state funeral, expected to be one of the most-watched broadcasts in history.

