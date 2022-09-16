Large screens will show Queen's funeral in parts of the Black Country

Queen Square in Wolverhampton city centre

A screen will be situated in Queen Square in Wolverhampton between 9am and 5pm and at Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich between 10.30am and 5pm.

It has been arranged by council chiefs in the areas to allow the chance for people to come together and "be a part of history" during Her Majesty's send-off.

Other councils, such as Walsall, Staffordshire and Dudley, will not be organising big screens but will be commemorating the occasion in various other ways.

In Wolverhampton, the screen will show the BBC broadcast with toilet facilities available at Wolverhampton Art Gallery and WCitystop.info on Victoria Street.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of the authority, said: "The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is going to be an incredibly emotional event for our city, and for our country.

"As we mourn, we felt it was important to offer Wulfrunians the chance to come together to watch the funeral, to be a part of history and to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is very apt that we are able to hold this event in Queen Square, which of course is named in honour of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great grandmother.

“People will have their own preference of how and where they will watch the funeral, but we are pleased to be able to give residents the opportunity to watch it with others, and we hope as many people as possible are able to come along on the day.”

People are encouraged to bring their own food and drink, and seating, although the café at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Glaze, will also be open during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, in West Bromwich, the broadcast will include the full service and the Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones will be attending Dartmouth Park to lead the observance of the two-minute silence.

The screen will be located close to the bandstand where anyone wishing to watch the funeral service can attend. Flowers can be placed at the Dartmouth Park memorial and visitors are asked to remove any cellophane wrapping and place it in the bins in the park.

There will be no refreshments available to purchase so visitors are asked to bring food and drink with them. Toilet facilities will be available, and parking is available in West Bromwich town centre car parks and at Sandwell Valley.