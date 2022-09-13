Road near Wolves ground to remain closed for second day after sinkhole appears

The hole opened up on Monday morning

The sinkhole on Waterloo Road, between Asda and the junction with Oxley Street, appeared when a ruptured water main led to the road surface caving in.

Firefighters were called out at 11.35am on Monday and warned people there was "possible further subsidence" with the wrong set to be closed for some time.

The road remained closed both ways on Tuesday due to the sinkhole, which measured six-foot wide and three-foot deep.

Sinkhole in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: @WMFSTettenhall

The closure of Waterloo Road has meant National Express West Midlands bus routes 3, 4, 5, 6, 6A, 62 and 62A are unable to serve stops on Waterloo Road.

The operator told customers buses would travel along "normal line to Five Ways Island, Stafford Street, to normal line of route" in both directions.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said on Monday: “Our engineers are currently working to repair a burst pipe in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton. To ensure they can work safely, the road is currently closed, and traffic is being diverted.