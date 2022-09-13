Notification Settings

Road near Wolves ground to remain closed for second day after sinkhole appears

By Thomas Parkes

A road near Molineux in Wolverhampton will remain closed in both directions for the second day after a three-foot deep sinkhole opened up.

The hole opened up on Monday morning
The sinkhole on Waterloo Road, between Asda and the junction with Oxley Street, appeared when a ruptured water main led to the road surface caving in.

Firefighters were called out at 11.35am on Monday and warned people there was "possible further subsidence" with the wrong set to be closed for some time.

The road remained closed both ways on Tuesday due to the sinkhole, which measured six-foot wide and three-foot deep.

Sinkhole in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: @WMFSTettenhall

The closure of Waterloo Road has meant National Express West Midlands bus routes 3, 4, 5, 6, 6A, 62 and 62A are unable to serve stops on Waterloo Road.

The operator told customers buses would travel along "normal line to Five Ways Island, Stafford Street, to normal line of route" in both directions.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said on Monday: “Our engineers are currently working to repair a burst pipe in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton. To ensure they can work safely, the road is currently closed, and traffic is being diverted.

"We’re sorry for inconvenience this may cause, and we’ll work as quickly as possible to make the repair and get everything back to normal.”

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

