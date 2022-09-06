Care home residents pay homage to Slade by recreating iconic album cover

Residents recreated an iconic album cover

Residents at Care UK’s Foxland Grange, on Wergs Road, Tettenhall, have been showcasing their creative talents for World Photography Day 2022.

Wanting to combine their photography skills with their musical tastes, the residents decided to recreate Slade's iconic ‘Old, New, Borrowed and Blue’ album cover – using their own faces.

They used their very best photography and acting skills to recreate the poses from the band’s album cover – all while listening to Slade's music to help them remain in character.

The residents first studied the original artwork to ensure their poses were as accurate as possible.

Once captured, each of the photos were uploaded and cropped before being cleverly photo-shopped onto the album’s original artwork.

Slade formed in Wolverhampton in 1966 and rose to fame during the glam rock era in the early 1970s – a time that many residents remember fondly.

Su Edmonds, general manager at the care home, said: “We have some very creative and talented photographers here at Foxland Grange who have been looking forward to showcasing their talents for World Photography Day.

“With Slade being from Wolverhampton, the residents wanted to pay homage to the band and our home city by doing something a little different.

“Here at Foxland Grange, we believe in the power of activity-based care.

"Creative activities offer a wonderful way for residents to express their feelings and showcase their artistic flare through an activity where anyone can take part – and there is no right or wrong way!