Runners and spectators hit Wolverhampton for first half marathon in three years

The start of the Wolverhampton Half Marathon in West Park

The races started at 9am in West Park and followed a route through the city centre before runners were cheered on to the finish in the park.

Running clubs from across the West Midlands including Tipton Harriers, Wolverhampton and Bilston AC were represented in the races, which has traditionally has been one of the most popular running events in the region.

Runners were cheered by spectators across Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Sandra Samuels gave the all important "on your marks, get set, go!"

She said: "It was an absolute privilege to start the Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10km run.

"It was great to see so many athletes and contestants take part, as our city's significant sporting events continue to grow."

Penkridge Runners Ant Morgan, Kritian Russell and Wayne Adams

Runners who had registered for the 2020 and 2021 races, which were both postponed due to the pandemic, were automatically given a place in this year's race.

The event is organised by Stu Web Race Timing and Wolverhampton Council and as well as attracting serious runners there were plenty of charity runners raising cash for good causes.

Several runners raised cash for Compton Care and the organisation thanked everyone who completed the course.

A Compton Care spokesman said: "Our trustee Andrew Rogers and his daughter Ellie ran today. The pair have completed numerous running events for us, including the London Marathon last year, and their latest challenge is to achieve an incredible 12 million steps through taking part in events such as today's half marathon."

There were plenty of smiles at the Wolverhampton Half Marathon

Immigration barrister Adam Pipe enjoyed completing the course, he said: "It was great fun running the Wolverhampton half marathon this morning."

Runner Andrew Swindells headed straight to Wetherspoons after the finish line.

He said: "Another medal followed by a Spoons breakfast. What’s not to like Wolverhampton Half Marathon & 10k?"

Carol Higgs and daughter Victoria Higgs travelled from Stoke for the race

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city environment, said: "We were delighted to be working with StuWeb Timing again for the Wolverhampton Half Marathon which was back on its traditional first Sunday of September after being postponed.