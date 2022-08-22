Animal lovers flock to Wings and Paws dog show

Heidi Bevan with Toby and Stanley

There were so many people at the dog shop at Middle Hattons Farm, Cartwright Lane, Coven, horses had to be moved to create a new car park and the burgers sold out by 1pm.

There were 15 different competitions for dogs which were all very popular.

Clare Vowles, from Wings and Paws, told the Express and Star: "What a fantastic day, we have raised more than £3,000 today which will all go to help our animals.

"We have got a lot of disabled dogs, including one with a spinal injury, so the money will help our vets bills."

She added: "It was just manic today, this is the second dog show we have held and it was absolutely packed.

"It was great seeing so many dog lovers in one place and our competitions were great."

The different competition classes included best rescue to best fancy dress, in which owners and dogs competed in,

There was also a tombola, cake stall, DJ, music, a BBQ, a pet stall and Nancy the French Bulldog was in attendance.

Clare said: "The event was totally free to attend and the farm was busy all day, we hold a lot of fundraising events including bingo nights and fun days, our next one is totally sold out.

"We are a small non-profit voluntary animal rescue which is a solely voluntary, self-funded rescue who rely on fundraising and donations. Our rescue was created to ensure any neglected, stray, feral or unloved animal will get the best chance at finding a forever home and a better life.