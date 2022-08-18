Wolverhampton residents invited to advice open day in Bilston

Bilston Market

Wolverhampton Council and several other organisations and agencies will be at Help at the Hub day on Thursday, September 1 between 10am and 2pm.

Representatives from Access 2 Business, Black Country Alzheimer’s Society, Bilston Local Neighbourhood Policing Unit, P3, Public Protection, Telecare, Wolves Foundation and Wolverhampton Safeguarding Together will be offering advice about a wide range of issues..

Councillor Linda Leach, cabinet member for adult services, said: "This is the second Help at the Hub day we have organised to offer support for local residents. Our first event in July at the Mander Centre helped people with a wide variety of queries and worries.

"We want to continue to find new ways that we can engage with our communities and help our residents access support. By bringing Help at the Hub to Bilston Outdoor Market, we can offer a friendly chat while people do their shopping.

"Quite often, help is available for people to deal with challenging situations, but sometimes knowing where to go to and who to ask for that support isn’t always obvious."