Wolverhampton's canals set to welcome thousands as festival returns

The site at Bentley Bridge in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, for Wednesfield's Canal Festival. Photo: Wednesfield Canal Society

The annual Wednesfield Canal event, which takes place in the basin next to the Nickelodeon pub at Bentley Bridge, has been held in the city for the last five years and attracts thousand of visitors.

Council and Canal Trust bosses are encouraging as many people as possible to come along and support the event, which runs from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 13-14.

After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the relaunch of the festival will feature live music, craft and charity stalls, a funfair and activities for children.

Festival organisers said this week: "We are excited that it will be bigger and better than the last one. Wednesfield Canal Festival on the Wyrley and Essington Canal, with moorings at Bentley Bridge for visiting narrowboats and stalls are all still available. Please come along and show your boats off.

“We will have music, singers, games. stalls, floating traders, boat exhibitions, wildlife and birding walks, a funfair and exhibitions – all of which would not be able to happen without Bentley Bridge Leisure Park management, who are working hard with our team to deliver a quality two days of family fun.

Councillor Phil Bateman said: “We have held the Wednesfield Canal Festival now for a number of years and it gets bigger and better each time.