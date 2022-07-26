Improvement plan under way for SEND services in Wolverhampton after criticism

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission and Ofsted found "significant areas of weakness" in provision for older children and young people with SEND in the city.

And it stated youngsters were having their progress stunted due to failings in support which was not being put in place quickly enough, the damning report concluded.

It led to the city being ordered to urgently submit a Written Statement of Action (WSOA) outlining planned improvements which it did after the inspection last autumn.

And now a recent review meeting with the Department for Education has concluded the Wolverhampton SEND Partnership Board is taking "full responsibility" for the plans.

Education leaders found a recent monitoring visit "evidenced a well organised and coherent improvement programme underpinned by a strong focus on co-production and outcomes for children and young people with SEND".

The review highlighted a number of areas of good practice, as well as areas which require further development. The Written Statement of Action details the steps that either are being, or will be, taken by partners to further improve SEND services in the city.

The delivery of the Written Statement of Action is "progressing well" within three key areas and, while it is slightly behind in others, this is mainly due to service restructures and is expected to be back on track by the end of the year.

The initial report looked at how Wolverhampton Council, the Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust among other bodies, identify and meet the needs of young people with SEND. It said there were "significant concerns about the effectiveness of the area" due to a lack of accuracy in individual plans, weaknesses in how local bodies worked together and delays in identifying needs and providing support.

It led to a cross-party reference group being set up from Labour and the Conservatives in the city who are "committed and supportive of the proposals for improvement in Local Area SEND services and the action plan".

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "We want to ensure all our children and young people have the best possible start in life, and this is especially true for those children and young people with SEND.

"The Local Area Review was an important assessment of where we are at as a city. The inspection team agreed with us as to the areas where performance is strong, and about those areas where we as a local area must improve.

"The Written Statement of Action was developed to help drive forward further improvements, and I am pleased that the recent review meeting with the Department for Education found that the SEND Partnership Board is making good progress in implementing it.

"This is a good, solid start and the council, and our partners, will continue to work at pace to ensure that children and young people with SEND in Wolverhampton get the help and support they need, and they deserve."

Councillor Adam Collinge, vice-chair of strong families, children and young people scrutiny panel, added: "It is good to hear a recent Department for Education review meeting has found much needed progress is now being made to improve local SEND services; this now needs to be sustained and built on.

"I am pleased three areas are progressing well, but it is imperative restructures enhance services and other required improvements can progress at pace and not face further delay. There is still much work to do.