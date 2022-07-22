Investigation under way after man's body found in Bilston flat

Officers were called to Cumberland Road on Sunday at around 4.30am where they found the 67-year-old man in cardiac arrest, the force said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out.
Meanwhile a 50-year-old man, known to the deceased, was arrested and was released on police bail as the investigation continues.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the force are working to understand exactly what's happened.