Investigation under way after man's body found in Bilston flat

Cumberland Road in Bilston. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Cumberland Road on Sunday at around 4.30am where they found the 67-year-old man in cardiac arrest, the force said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out.

Meanwhile a 50-year-old man, known to the deceased, was arrested and was released on police bail as the investigation continues.