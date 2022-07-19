Wolverhampton school attack heroine Lisa Potts set for honour as baton-bearer

Lisa Potts will be taking part in the Queen’s Baton Relay in Wolverhampton

Lisa Potts has been unveiled as one of Wolverhampton’s baton-bearers in recognition of her exceptional bravery and ongoing commitment to children and young people.

Lisa, a former nursery teacher, was proclaimed as a heroine in 1996 when she protected children in her care from a machete-wielding attacker who burst into St Luke’s Primary School in Blakenhall.

Aged just 21 at the time, she suffered severe injuries to her head, back and both arms as she prevented the attacker from reaching the children she was shielding.

Her bravery was acknowledged by Her Majesty the Queen who awarded Lisa the George Medal.

Since the attack, Lisa has done considerable charity work and founded the charity Believe 2 Achieve in 2001 which aims to encourage independence and increase self-esteem in children.

Earlier this year, Lisa became the first Freewoman of the City, an honour bestowed by Wolverhampton Council in recognition of all she has done.

Lisa said: “I feel delighted to be asked to be part of the Queen’s Baton Relay.

"What an honour it is to be part of this historic moment and I am looking forward to being a baton-bearer.”

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “As a city, we are incredibly proud of Lisa; she truly deserves the honour of carrying the Baton.

“The bravery she showed in protecting the young children in her care, while being so young herself, was absolutely astonishing.

“Lisa is such an inspiration and that is what the Commonwealth Games are all about.

"I would like to encourage our residents to come out and support Lisa and our other incredible Batonbearers as they make their way around the city on July 24.”

The Baton will be parachuted in by helicopter on Sunday, July 24, before baton-bearers take it on a tour of the city.

The relay will begin at 8am in East Park with a parachute drop by The Wings Parachute Team, then be taken on a road relay tour of the city stopping off at a number of key locations including WV Active Aldersley before finishing with celebrations in Queen Square.