Tetenhall Green fete attracts thousands of visitors

Derek Peasley with Punch and Judy

Organised by the Tettenhall Round Table the fate was held at the village green.

The perennial Punch and Judy Show proved popular with visitors but chairman Jon Coss said the most popular attraction was the bar-b-que tent.

He said: "What an amazing day, we had so many people turn up and just enjoy themselves by being together.

"We had loads of people come to our bar-b-que tent which was selling burgers and hotdogs as fast as they could make them."

The Mayor of Wolverhampton visited the fete as did budding bands and musicians visited too."

He added: "After the few years we've had it was just wonderful seeing so many people having fun together."

The money raised by the fate will be distributed to charities, including Compton Hospice,

