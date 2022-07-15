Tributes by family after death of city Alderman

Tributes have been paid to Alderman Paddy Bradley (centre) after her death

Paddy Bradley, widow of the late councillor Bob Bradley, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 23, surrounded by her family.

Ms Bradley became a councillor for Penn Ward in 1972 and served her ward and town for 39 years, during which time she was chair and deputy chair on a number of committees including Social Services, leader of the Conservative group and Deputy Mayor to Bert Turner.

She was made an Alderman in 2012 and was gifted with a portrait commissioned by the council which was presented to her at the Alderman ceremony.

Daughters Tracey and Maxine paid tribute to their mother saying: “She was an inspiration to many and a great source of knowledge to new councillors who she would not hesitate to advice when asked.

“She was a very highly respected member of the council. More importantly though she was kind caring with a great sense of humour who will be sadly missed.”

She leaves behind two daughters, Tracey and Maxine, and granddaughter Hollie.

Her funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 21 at 1pm at St Bartholomew’s Penn on Church Hill in Penn.

It will be followed by a committal at 2.15pm, taking place at Bushbury Crematorium West Chapel in Underhill Lane.