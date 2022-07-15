Line-up announced for Festival site as city welcomes Games

The old market square in Wolverhampton City Centre will be the setting for a day of entertainment

The line-up for the free Wolverhampton Commonwealth Games Festival Site has been announced for Thursday, August 4 when the city hosts the men’s and women’s cycling Time Trials, starting and finishing at West Park.

Anyone who couldn’t get tickets to the event can watch all the action for free at the site at Old Market Square from 9.30am to 6pm.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in live sport as cyclists zoom through Old Market Square or grab a seat, soak up the atmosphere and watch all the action on the big screen.

On the day, there will be interviews with sporting stars such as Kinga Ingram who graduated from the British Cycling Junior Academy in 2021 and joins Storey Racing for her second full season.

The festival site will have a range of music and chat during the day

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Hugh Porter MBE who will also be on hand to offer his thoughts on the Time Trials as well as revealing facts about what happens during the race.

As well as live music from Ryan Evans, Hit the Dhol and Copicats, there will be a dance performance by Flexus Dance Collective, and a showing of the Beverley Bennett film showcase: Nation’s Finest, Putting Down Roots & Birthing.

There will also be ‘have a go’ cycling activities, information stands, a great range of food and beverages, face painting, children’s rides and a live screen to catch all the action from the Time Trial event itself.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “As a city, we are very much looking forward to the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and can’t wait for the cycling Time Trial event on August 4.

“I know not everyone will have been able to get tickets for this event, however I am pleased that we are able to host a Festival Site at Old Market Square.

"People can watch the very best cyclists from across the Commonwealth race through the streets, as well as enjoying some live entertainment and have-a-go sporting activities all day.

“As the event takes place in the school summer holidays, this is the perfect free day out for all the family. I’d encourage everyone to come along to the Festival Site and get involved on the day.”