Protected 150-year-old tree facing the axe

The mature cedar, which is in the rear garden of a house in Maythorn Gardens, Tettenhall, was the subject of a planning application made by homeowner William Humphries, who said it posed a serious danger due to falling branches.

However, despite Mr Humphries request to remove the tree, a report submitted to planners said: “Maythorn Gardens was built on the site of a former single large property called ‘The Grove’, and this is one of a number of large trees that characterise the area and makes a significant contribution.

“Given the public visibility, the stature of the tree and its heritage link, the tree has a high amenity value. The justification required for its removal needs to be similarly high.”

Mr Humphries told this week’s planning committee meeting: “There is a need for the tree to be removed from my garden due to the never-ending problem of falling branches – in particular two extra large ones that landed within inches of an old gentleman who helps me with my garden.

“My wife was hanging out washing on the line when a bough came off the tree, sledged and landed virtually at her feet. She was totally terrified and shocked and will not enter the garden around the tree now.

“We no longer feel safe to allow anyone near the tree since this. We have lived here for 30 years and up until seven years ago the problem was minimal. Now it is getting worse storm by storm,” he added.

Councillor Wendy Thompson said: “I can totally sympathise with the householder who has been there a considerable amount of time and therefore has seen changes happening with the tree.

“I think he himself has regrets about putting forward this application, but it’s understandable why he is doing so. Therefore, I would suggest we do not go with the recommendation and that we do grant permission for the tree to be removed, but with a replacement tree.

“Health and safety comes first and therefore it is with some sadness that – having spoken with the tree officer – I think it is right that the application for removal of the tree is agreed by this committee,” she added.

Councillor Thompson’s proposal to go against the recommendation was seconded by Councillor Jill Wildman.

However, Councillor Jacqui Sweetman said she disagreed with the decision not to follow the planning report’s recommendation.

“Having my own house surrounded by trees and with two wellingtonias, I know precisely what it means in terms of the responsibility you have to the environment around you. Our trees are over 200 years old – the same as the one in question, which is at least 150 – and those trees were there first,” she told members.

“This council has a commitment to the arborialisation of the city and to keep it green. As part and parcel of the investment into this city, and the attraction of new communities and investors into the city, our trees and our green spaces are an extremely important part of our overall corporate and city strategy.

“Our trees – and our ancient trees in particular – are an important part of that and they are committed to in our own corporate information. And that is something I cannot ignore.

“I do hear the point about the boughs and I would stress that the council has a fabulous team that really knows its business and understands trees. And they will do everything that they possibly can to ensure that the tree is healthy and safe.

“Once this one goes, we’ve got an entire city full of trees like this and it’s not something that is going to go on my watch, so I do accept the recommendation for refusal, but with the caveat to assist this gentleman to ensure this tree is properly trimmed – and it can be,” she added.

“There is nothing in the report as far as I’m aware that says there is anything wrong with the tree. I would be very loathe indeed to set this as a precedent.”

Tree officer James Dunn told the committee that an average healthy cedar tree would be expected to live for around 350 years or longer.