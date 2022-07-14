£100,000 Range Rover among cars discovered at Wolverhampton chop shop

Some of the cars were found virtually disassembled at the site. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from West Midlands Police moved in on an industrial estate unit in Hickman Avenue, Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening, having received information it was storing and breaking down stolen cars.

Inside, officers found a £100,000 Range Rover SVR taken from Solihull the previous day, plus a red Range Rover driven away from a house in Coleshill overnight between June 26 and 27.

Two more stolen cars were discovered; a Volvo taken during a car-key burglary in Moseley on April 23, and a Peugeot snatched in another burglary in Pensnett on June 8.

The interior of one of the cars showed the amount of work being done to strip the cars. Photo: West Midlands Police

All four, plus parts suspected to have been cut from other stolen vehicles, have been seized.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and has been released under investigation while other enquiries have been carried out.

Neighbourhood Taskforce Inspector Stephanie Furber, said: “It’s another significant find for us. At least four stolen cars so far have been identified but there could be remains of several more at the unit.

A £100,000 Range Rover SVR taken from Solihull was found at the site. Photo: West Midlands Police

“We’re looking into whether the chop shop could be linked to others and we’ll be gathering evidence in a bid to close the sites down and bring charges against the suspects.

“Chop shops play an important outlet for car thieves: they can get rid of the vehicle quickly and it’s often chopped up in just a couple of hours.

“That’s why we really value information from the public reporting premises – garages or units – that they suspect may be taking in stolen vehicles.”

The force is now urging people to support its car crime campaign by reporting any suspicious behaviour at garages or industrial units that could indicate they’re acting as chop shops.

To report suspicions, contact West Midlands Police either via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to midnight or by calling 101 anytime.