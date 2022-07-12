Jazz at New Horizons returns to Newhampton Arts Centre with stellar line-up

Dennis Rollins

Jazz at New Horizons on Saturday, July 23 is a repeat of last year's successful festival at Newhampton Arts Centre.

The fun will begin at 2.30pm and all the acts will be performing underneath the centre's covered outdoor performance area.

Trevelyan Wright, CEO at Newhampton Arts Centre, said: "Our first-ever jazz festival was one of last year’s high points. This year we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences back to our big top tent for another magical day of jazz under canvas."

As well as the music there will be real ale and hot food on offer throughout the day.

Headlining the festival is legendary trombonist Dennis Rollins who will be debut his new outfit Funky-Funk. Also on the bill are Dinosaur, Laura Jurd’s long running jazz quartet and Best Vocalist in the British Jazz Awards 2019, Sara Dowling will also make an appearance.

The Howl Quartet brings together four of the finest young improvisers from London’s vibrant jazz scene. The group tie their passion for jazz with folk music, contemporary grooves and free improvisation.

The New Horizons Stage was the arts centre's response to Covid- 19 in 2021, allowing live music to resume in the city.

The big-top style tent stage will once again be situated in NAC's central courtyard allowing for 100% external ventilation and events to be presented ‘as outside’ but under canvas.