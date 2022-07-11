Fundraising events for Sedgwick College at Penn Hall School a huge success

Event organiser executive director Austine Gavin, with help from Penn Hall School pupils (left) Noor, aged 16, and (right) Derry, aged 14

Leaders at Amethyst Academies Trust planned and organised a variety of events to take place at Penn Hall, a beautiful Grade II listed building situated next to and part of Penn Hall School.

The events were held to raise funds needed to refurbish the building as a flagship vocational provision for 14 to 19-year-old students with special educational needs and disabilities: Sedgwick College.

Family fun day: Amethyst Trust

Austine Gavin, executive director at the trust said: "The events have been a huge success in raising awareness of our vision for Sedgwick College, opening the hall up again to the local and wider community and raising money to fulfil our ambitions."

The schedule of events included an opera garden party, two afternoon teas, a community dinner, a community walking tour of Penn Common and for the summer finale, a family festival day.

Austine added: "We have been overwhelmed with positive feedback and support from guests that have attended our events.

"Many were surprised at the historical beauty of the hall and so pleased that they will be able to enjoy many future events there whilst being part of young people’s learning development and future lives.

"We wanted to ensure that the events catered for all people from a wide range of ages and walks of life and we are so grateful for everyone’s support to date."

Students from both Penn Hall School and Aldersley High School gained excellent work experience and development by being part of the hospitality team across the events, something that will be at the heart of each learning pathway at Sedgwick College.

Austine said: "The events have been a fantastic springboard that will lead to the opening of the college fully, to support students in their work and learning experience and to bring life and community back to the building."

With projected costs of approximately £400,000 for the 5-year development, the Amethyst Academies Trust continue their fundraising mission to enable them to carry out all refurbishment works needed.

In addition to events, their ‘Make A Stand With A Grand’ campaign hopes to raise £1000 from 100 companies which will go towards phase 1 of the refurbishment works and buy crucial equipment that is accessible for students.