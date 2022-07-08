Young fundraiser will be special guest at Wolverhampton Krazy Races

Teresa Johnson with her son Louis

Teresa Johnson and her son Louis will attend the Wolverhampton event as special VIP guests - to thank Louis not only for his support in raising awareness of the event but for all of his charity fundraising and volunteer efforts for the town.

Krazy Races Wolverhampton takes place on August 21 and is the third in a series of events run by Sarah Belcher Events.

It raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as other individual charities supported by the racing kart teams taking part.

Teresa, who lives in Wolverhampton, said: “Louis is 15 years old been fundraising since he was two-years-old and then at the age of almost five-years-old decided to go alone and do one fundraising event which was a memory walk for Compton Care.

“Never did I think 11 years later Louis would be still doing charity work. He’s raised money for 18 different charities and over £50,000 with over £17,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital for which Louis is an ambassador.

“Louis also has BCyA after his name as he received the British citizen youth award in 2016 at Westminster Palace at the age of 10.

“Louis loves the Krazy races because it’s fun, you don’t know what to expect and the Karts they make are outstanding but whether they make it to the end or not who knows and that’s what he loves.

“He also loves that some of the money is going to charity and he would love to build one himself and have a go but unfortunately he’s too young yet to enter the race but that’s not the real reason Louis had a medical condition which isn’t NHS funded in England and his lungs and heart don’t have the capability to expand as ours do.

“But no matter what he goes through every day he still thinks of others and helps other fundraisers with their fundraising too.”

Sarah Belcher, director of the Krazy Races event, said she is looking forward to welcoming Louis to the event as a VIP - which will allow him to see behind the scenes and chat with the teams about their karts and the charities they are raising money for.

She said: “Louis is an inspiration - raising so much for charity and doing so much great work for more than 10 years, and he is still going!

“It is a pleasure to welcome him as our special guest and we are so pleased he enjoys the races so much - it really is a great day and we are sure he will have a fantastic time.”

The races are free for spectators and the Wolverhampton track will go from Queen Square to Darlington Street with the first kart taking to the track at around 10am.