Plan for 5G mast on green belt lane refused

The site on Kitchen Lane in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, that had been earmarked for the 5G mast. Photo: Google Street View

An application to erect the H3G Phase 8 high street pole, including a wraparound cabinet and three additional equipment cabinets, was made for Kitchen Lane in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield.

The road is completely residential along one side and overlooks a large expanse of former farmland on the other.

In a letter of notification to applicant Tom Gallivan of CK Hutchison Networks, authorised planning officer Stephen Alexander said prior approval was required and the development would be refused.

“The proposed mast would be sited close to and directly in front of houses on a small green area in a residential street. It would appear as a very stark and very obtrusive feature against a wide-open skyline,” said the notice.

“It would be much taller than the nearby residential properties and appear at odds with the very suburban and domestic style of the nearby houses.

“The need for the mast and the submissions relating to alternative siting and design do not outweigh the harm identified. To the north is a band of trees as the road curves around to the right. If the proposal was set behind the trees it would be mostly screened, which has been suggested to the applicant’s agent.

“The size and appearance of the mast and the three equipment cabinets would create visual clutter and introduce an overly prominent, incongruous and alien feature to the street scene,” added the notice.

“As a result, the siting and appearance of the proposal is unacceptable, contrary to the council’s Interim Telecommunications Policy.”

One Kitchen Lane resident, who did not wish to be named, said she had been unaware of the plans to install the mast.

“Now that I know, I’m so glad it’s not going to happen now. Something like that would stand out a mile around here and completely spoil the view. I hope they don’t try to build it here again,” she added.