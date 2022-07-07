Action plan to improve children’s services

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

The five-day review, carried out between March 21 and April 1, looked at services for children and families needing help and protection, children and young people in care, and care leavers.

Whilst noting considerable improvements in many aspects of the services, Ofsted highlighted five areas it cited that were in need of improvement:

The arrangements for tracking and monitoring children who are missing from education.

The recording of return home interviews to identify wider patterns and trends.

The virtual school should improve the quality of PEP’s and address the persistent absence for some children in care.

The virtual school needs to ensure that children in care receive career advice earlier so they can make better informed decisions about their futures.

The quality of information provided to 16 and 17-year-old homeless children about their rights and entitlements including to become looked after.

In a report to the council’s strong families, children and young people scrutiny panel, deputy director of social care Alison Hinds said: “Services for children and families in Wolverhampton needing help and protection have improved and are now rated good.

“There is some outstanding practice in relation to care leavers and overall services for children in care have been sustained as good. The impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families is now rated as outstanding.

“An action plan has been developed to cover the five areas for improvement identified. This includes a timeframe, red amber green rating and lead officer. The plan will be overseen by a leadership team on a monthly basis and will be shared with Ofsted in August as required,” she added.

“The service provides support to the whole community where assessed needs are identified. The plan highlights how the council will ensure we meet our statutory requirements in relation to keeping children and young people safe.”