Cycling legend Hugh Porter announced as president of Wolverhampton’s oldest cycling club

Cycling legend Hugh Porter, who has been appointed president of the Wolverhampton Wheelers Cycling Club, pictured with club chairman Gary Burke

Hugh was invited to become president of Wolverhampton Wheelers Cycling Club in the year of the Commonwealth Games and has accepted the role.

As well as winning Commonwealth Games gold in 1966, he also won four professional world titles in the individual pursuit, Olympian, Freeman of the City of Wolverhampton and 30 years a BBC TV commentator.

Amongst his many accolades he has also been made a member of the Cycling Hall of Fame and more recently was also awarded the title of cycling ambassador for the city of Wolverhampton by the council to recognise his achievements in sport.

Hugh has been a lifelong member of the Wolverhampton Wheelers Cycling Club, joining as a 15 year old in 1956, when Wolverhampton Wheelers was one of the top British Racing teams – and according to recent records, being the only member to have become president of the club twice.

He was honoured with life membership some years ago.

The role of president will now see Hugh act as a figurehead and ambassador for the club, helping to promote the club and support its initiatives.

Gary Burke, chairman of Wolverhampton Wheeler’s Cycling Club, said: "In the year of the Commonwealth Games and with the time trials being hosted in Wolverhampton, having Hugh Porter as president of our club is important to shine a light on everything that the club achieves for the city.

"We’re so pleased he accepted the role and look forward to having Hugh as our figurehead.”

Founded in 1891 the Wolverhampton Wheelers Cycling Club is the oldest in the City of Wolverhampton and surrounding area, and one of the pioneering clubs in the birth of cycle sport nationwide.

The club, which has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, is particularly well known for its work in the area of youth development and in the development of cycling within Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas.