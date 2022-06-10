Wolverhampton's Metro extension delayed again and will not be ready in time for Commonwealth Games

The extension from the St George's stop in Wolverhampton has been delayed again

Transport chiefs had pledged the extension from the city's railway station to the St George's tram stop would be open in time for the games, which start in the region on July 28.

But they now say the line will not be ready, leaving visitors to the games faced with the prospect of navigating their way across the city to access transport links.

The extension has already been pushed back by 18 months due to hold ups related to Covid and the construction of the city's railway station.

Furious Wolverhampton council leader Ian Brookfield said the latest delay was a further blow to the Metro, which this week saw services return for the first time in nearly three months.

Speaking after a West Midlands Combined Authority board meeting in Wolverhampton, he told the Star: "This is terrible news for the Metro and a real blow to our city.

"Quite frankly it's an absolute disgrace. People in the city have been let down. The extension is 18 months overdue in the first place and we were promised it would be ready for the start of the games.

"It's like the whole operation is being run by a second rate outfit.

"What type of message will this send to people who come into our city and see tram lines down but no trams running?

"People are losing faith in the Metro and this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back."

Mr Brookfield said transport bosses had told him the delay was down to more time being needed to complete some footpaths and test trams on the new stretch of the line.