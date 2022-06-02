Acclaimed filmmaker brings piece to city art gallery

Steve McQueen - Running Thunder, 2007 - 16mm colour film continuous loop © Steve McQueen. Courtesy the artist: Thomas Dane Gallery and Marian Goodman Gallery.

Wolverhampton Art Gallery will be presenting an opportunity to experience the acclaimed work of filmmaker Steve McQueen, whose many achievements include the Turner Prize, the BAFTA award for Best Film, and the Best Picture Oscar for 12 Years A Slave.

Mr McQueen’s short film "Running Thunder" was added to the city’s permanent collection through the Contemporary Art Society ‘Great Works’ scheme, which enables regional galleries in the UK to acquire works by British artists who have established international reputations over the last 20 years.

Running Thunder offers a moment for meditation as it presents a silent, static shot of a black horse lying in a sunlit meadow.

Only the blades of grass, swaying softly in the breeze, and circling flies break the apparent tranquillity.

Motionless and unstirring, the animal challenges associations with horseracing suggested by the work’s title.

The image of galloping horses which was famously documented by nineteenth-century photographer Eadweard Muybridge, in a series often credited with anticipating developments in moving pictures, is at once evoked and denied by the creature’s stillness.

With this film, McQueen plays with the viewer’s expectations and achieves a dramatic and emotional climax through the most subtle of means, inviting audiences to question the conventions, and workings, of film as a medium.

Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for City Economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: "This is a remarkable film to add to the city’s collection and is an important one for future generations to see.

“Steve McQueen is world-renowned, and I am so pleased that he and his gallery Thomas Dane have been able to work with Wolverhampton.”

Running Thunder was presented to Wolverhampton Art Gallery by the Contemporary Art Society and the artist through the Great Works scheme, supported by the Sfumato Foundation 2018/19, with additional support from Thomas Dane Gallery.

Running Thunder is a free exhibition and can be seen Monday to Saturday 10.30am until 4.30pm and Sundays from 11am until 4pm until Sunday, July 17.