Birmingham Dogs Home closed by deadly virus outbreak

A dogs home with a branch in Wolverhampton has been forced to close one of its rescue centre for three weeks due to an outbreak of a highly contagious canine virus.

Birmingham Dogs Home has closed one of its rescue centres for a further three weeks

Parvovirus, which attacks the cells in a dog's intestine, can be fatal for dogs if left untreated.The virus is particularly dangerous for puppies aged between six weeks and six months.

After seeing positive cases, the rescue centre in Birmingham made the decision on Tuesday to close for three weeks in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

The Sunnyside Centre, run by Birmingham Dogs Home but based in Wolverhampton, remains open, a spokesman confirmed.

A spokesperson for the rescue said: "Following some positive cases of parvovirus in kennels at our Birmingham rescue centre in the past few days, we have made the difficult decision to close our centre for a further three weeks from May, 3.

"Parvovirus is a highly contagious virus and can be very serious, particularly in young and medically vulnerable dogs.

"The health of all the dogs in our care is our top priority and every dog is receiving regular vet checks and treatment if there is any cause for concern.

"Every measure has been put in place, by our dedicated team, to prevent any further infection and ensure every dog receives the very best care.

"Should you find a stray dog or wish to discuss relinquishing a pet, please contact your local dog warden on one of the numbers below, until further notice.

"Should you have a dog booked with us for boarding or grooming during this period, one of our team will be in touch with you directly to discuss alternative arrangements.

"Our Wolverhampton centre currently remains open.

"Thank you for your understanding. We will post regular updates on our social media channels."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

