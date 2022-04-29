Charity football tournament raised over £4,200 in honour of Wednesfield murder victim

Footballers who turned out in honour of Nathan

Kirsty Gilbert hosted a charity football tournament in memory of her the father of her one-year-old daughter, Nathan Burton, who was murdered in Moseley at the age of 27.

The tournament at Wednesfield Football Club raised £4,200 for Victim Support, which supported Kirsty in the weeks and months following Nathan’s death. The charity’s national homicide service offers support and advice to the family of all murder and manslaughter victims in England and Wales.

Four football teams took part in the tournament, made up of Nathan’s family, friends and colleagues from BT where he worked as an engineer.

Alongside the tournament, the event hosted children’s activities, including a bouncy castle, as well as raffles, food and a DJ.

Many people from the local area came along to support Kirsty and remember Nathan, making a donation to Victim Support on arrival.

Kirsty said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to have raised £4,200 for Victim Support - I put on this event to remember Nathan and raise money for the charity, which has done so much for me and my children.

"My support worker, Charlotte, was there for me from day one. She helped me through the immediate aftermath of Nathan’s death, and is always ringing to check in on me and make sure I’m coping.

"Having Victim Support there really made a difference to me when I was at my lowest – I hope the money I’ve raised will help support the charity’s fantastic work helping people across the country who have been affected by crime.”

Ellen Milazzo, Head of the National Homicide Service at Victim Support said: "We want to say a huge thank you to Kirsty for putting on this incredible event, which has raised an amazing £4,200 for Victim Support.

“Every year we support around 1500 people bereaved by murder or manslaughter. Working with families, we see first-hand the devastating impact these crimes have on them and the wider community. The pain of bereavement can be life changing, but losing a loved one to murder is even more traumatic and disorientating.