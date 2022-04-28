Notification Settings

Funeral held for teenager who died in Wolverhampton crash

By Lisa O'Brien

The funeral of a teenager who died in a crash in Wolverhampton was held yesterday.

Merridale Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK
Sufyaan Hussain, 18, was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa when it hit a wall off Merridale Road, in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, at around 1.45am on Sunday, April 17.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

His funeral was held yesterday in Wolverhampton.

His passenger, 18-year-old Wolverhampton boxer Ali Tazeem who had been hailed "the next big thing" by former world champion Amir Khan, died at the scene.

An online fundraising campaign has since been launched on gofundme by Esmat Zahid, from Birmingham, who says he was "close friends" with both of them.

He says he wants to fund water pumps in both of their names.

It has so far raised more than £3,400.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

