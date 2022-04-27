Cricket club offering free training as part of its 125th anniversary year celebrations

Codsall Cricket club/pitch at Codsall Village Hall, Wolverhampton Road

Codsall Cricket Club will hold the event from 6pm on Friday.

Sir Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire, will be in attendance at the club, with children between the ages of five to 15 urged to head down and join in.

Rob Evans, committee member, said: "It is our 125 year anniversary this year, we are the the oldest cricket club in Codsall and will be running events across the year to celebrate.

"This open day is a way to kick it all off and to get more junior members.

"We are very proud of our junior section, which has doubled in size since before Covid-19.

"We also set up our first girls team last year, and we are hoping to grow that too."

Those attending the event will be able to take part in free training led by qualified England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) coaches.

Rob added: "Friday is our main training night and it has a great family feel.

"Some people aren't sure how to get into cricket sometimes, this even aims to give people the chance to come down and see if they are interested.

"For the launch night the training is for the children, but if adults want to come down and have a look and meet us they are welcome to.

"We have three adults teams this year, the first year we have done so.

"And we have a ladies team this year as well for the first time.

"It is open to everybody of every ability to come and have some fun and try cricket out.

"There's no prejudgement, just come down, it is a lovely family event."