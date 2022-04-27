Apply for road closure to celebrate jubilee with street party in city

Queen Elizabeth II will soon mark her platinum jubilee

Forty applications from across Wolverhampton have so far been received to mark Her Majesty the Queen becoming the first British monarch in history to reach the milestone this June.

The council has made it easy for communities to celebrate the occasion with street parties over the extended jubilee bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5 by waiving its normal road closure fees.

The city’s public events safety advisory group will also work with party organisers to help them deliver safe and successful events.

As part of the national celebrations for the jubilee, people are being encouraged to “share friendship, food and fun with neighbours” with traditional community get-togethers.

Ian Fegan, Wolverhampton Council director of communications and visitor experience, said: “This is an historic occasion for the nation and the Commonwealth and people will be celebrating across the world.

“We want as many people as possible to celebrate here in Wolverhampton with their friends and neighbours, particularly after the past two years of distancing and lockdowns.

"We hope that by removing the financial barriers to having these parties, it will encourage more people to step up to the challenge of organising one for their street.”

The waiving of road closure application fees only applies to not-for-profit community events; commercial events will be charged as normal.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Community grants of up to £250 are also available to voluntary and community organisations and residents to support local jubilee celebrations.