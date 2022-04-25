Driver dies days after Wolverhampton crash that killed young boxer Ali Tazeem

Merridale Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK

The 18-year-old was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa when it hit a wall on on Merridale Road, near the junction of Oaks Drive in Chapel Ash, at around 1.45am on Sunday April 17.

His passenger, 18-year-old boxer Ali Tazeem who had been hailed "the next big thing" by former world champion Amir Khan, died at the scene.

In a statement on Facebook, Wolverhampton Police said that "over the weekend we were made aware the driver had also succumbed to his injuries" and had died in hospital.

Amir Khan with Ali Tazeem in 2020

"Our thoughts are with their loved ones and we're offering them support at this terrible time," they force said.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We'd ask people not to speculate at this stage but for anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the red Vauxhall Corsa. We're particularly keen to secure any dash cam footage.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote log 295 of 17 April."

Thousands of mourners gathered for Ali Tazeems's funeral in Birmingham on Friday and a private burial for close family and friends was due to take place on Saturday.

A fundraising campaign has raised over £13,000 in the teenager's memory, which Ali's family say will be used for projects worldwide that will help continue the boxer's legacy.

Ali Tazeem was laid to rest over the weekend

Ali's father, 42-year-old Toheed Tazeem, said: "We can't let his legacy go. I want to do as much charity work in his name all around the world."

A statement on the fundraising campaign added: "On the morning of Sunday April 17, our beautiful young hero returned back to his lord.

"We invite the community to remember Ali and build projects that continue his onward legacy.

"Ali was a boxing prodigy and had lofty ambitions to become a world champion.

"Whilst his life was cut short, he remains a champion in the eyes of those who knew him and the wider community.

"Ali Tazeem, aged 18, was tipped for huge success in the boxing world having signed a professional contract in March and won glowing plaudits from former British world champion Amir Khan.

"Ali started boxing at the age of eight at Priory Park Boxing Club in Dudley before moving onto Prospects Amateur Boxing Club in Derby, and later joining Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall, when his father opened the gym.

"His dad Toheed Tazeem, 42, who is known as Dr Tee, said he and his family have been left 'absolutely devastated' by Ali's death."

Thousands of people turned out for the young boxer's funeral

Amir Khan also made a tribute to the 18-year-old on his Facebook page.

The boxer and reality star, who was robbed at gunpoint last week, said: "Went to show my respect for loss of my dear friend Tee’s son, Ali Tazeem.