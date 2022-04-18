Heartbroken father pays tribute to talented teenage boxer killed in Wolverhampton crash

Ali Tazeem pictured with Wolves player Adama Traore. Photo: Instagram

Ali Tazeem, from Wolverhampton, died in a crash in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The 18-year-old was the passenger in a car which hit a wall off Merridale Road in Chapel Ash.

The driver, also 18, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Ali's father, Toheed Tazeem, said his son had been a "rising star" in the world of boxing and that he had even opened his own boxing club in Walsall in 2019 because of his son's passion for the sport.

Ali started boxing at the age of eight at Priory Park Boxing Club in Dudley before moving onto Prospects Amateur Boxing Club in Derby, and later joining Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall, when his father opened the gym.

Ali Tazeem pictured when he featured on Boxing King Media

Amir Khan with Ali Tazeem in 2020

"Without Ali Tazeem there was no Pound 4 Pound – It was because of him," Toheed said.

"He was well known around the country and a role model in the gym. He helped out with the sessions."

Ali, who was hailed as the ‘next big thing’ by former world champion Amir Khan, also recently trained with Floyd Mayweather Senior at the club in Walsall and had sparred with Wolves winger Adama Traore.

He competed in boxing tournaments around the world and had won more than 16 gold medals, as well as best junior boxer titles, at international competitions.

Ali Tazeem in a promotional video with Floyd Mayweather Senior. Photo: Instagram

It had been announced at his last amateur fight in West Bromwich in March that he had signed a deal to become a professional boxer, with fights already lined up this year.

Toheed, 42, said: "He was a rising star. He had three fights lined up, at Stoke in July, at Manchester in August and later this year in Dubai.

"He also had Nike and Adidas contacting him for sponsorship deals. His life was dedicated to boxing."

He described his son as "good" and "kind-hearted" adding: "He was a humble kid – a beautiful soul.

"When he walked into a room, the room lit up."

Police at the scene of the crash in Merridale Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK

Tributes have been flooding in since Ali's death, with many taking to social media to offer their condolences.

"It's amazing the love everyone has shown," Toheed added.

Ali also leaves behind his mother Aliya, 39, and brothers Junaid, 21, and Zidane, 11.

Ali, who attended Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton, won high praise from boxing great Amir Khan in 2020.

Khan told the Express & Star then: “I definitely think he is the next big thing for sure.”

And Mr Khan tweeted on Sunday: “Rip champ, a big loss for in the British Asian boxing community.”