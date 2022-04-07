Exhibition aims to celebrate people behind homelessness charity

A tent is one of the artworks people see when they arrive at the Good Shepherd

The Good Shepherd is running a free immersive art exhibition at its headquarters on Waterloo Road in Wolverhampton as part of its role as one of the ambassadors for the British Art Show 9 (BAS9).

The #ItStartsWithAMeal exhibition also takes place as part of the commemorations to mark 50 years since the Brothers first arrived to start helping people experiencing homelessness in Wolverhampton.

Brother Stephen Brennan poses with one of the many displays inside the building

The exhibition, which runs from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10, sees guests beginning their experience from the car park as part of sharing the experience of people who access the Good Shepherd’s services.

A meal will be served just as it is to those who visit the charity to receive food during which service users will share testimonies of their own experiences.

Guests will then access what used to be the Night Shelter before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived two years ago, which has now been repurposed into an exhibition space featuring the work of the Good Shepherd’s art and photography class.

A launch event on Thursday, April 7 saw Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street among those taking in the immersive experience, with Mr Street saying he was genuinely amazed, inspired and incredibly impressed.

Service user Darren Parkes, CEO Tom Hayden, former Wolves player Mel Eves, and Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street pose with one of the artworks

He said: "What the Good Shepherd have done to allow people to show what they are capable of is really remarkable.

"It is what we always said when we were devising the Housing First programme, that it could show what people were capable of when they can get their lives re-established.

"They have hidden talents which can be developed such as the creativity on show at this exhibition and I am sure there are many more."

The exhibition featured a range of art works, with professional artist pieces displayed alongside work from service users and members of the Good Shepherd.

Darren Parkes shows off some of his work at the exhibition

Project worker and event organiser, Kate Penman said the exhibition was an opportunity the Good Shepherd could not pass up and spoke about what the exhibition meant.

She said: "This is our opportunity to share with you our values, our work and the voices and lives that make up the Good Shepherd in 2022.

"Fifty years of having hospitality, compassion, truth, respect and justice at the heart of the work that we do is being celebrated here today.

"It starts with a meal, well actually a hot drink and a slice of cake and a tour of the Good Shepherd and the art on display throughout the Centre has been in response to our values and how we live with and give voice to difference.

"Many times in the lead up to this exhibition we have heard how excited people are that their work is being exhibited, that having the art and projects to work on together has helped their mental health and their recovery."