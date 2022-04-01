Pallet networks’ mercy mission to Ukraine led by Wolverhampton company

Colin Palmer, Richard Topping, Ethan Topping and Anastasia Spencer from Pallet-Track member E&R Freight, who delivered vital aid to the Poland-Ukraine border on behalf of all UK pallet networks

Pallet-Track has co-ordinated the relief response on behalf of all UK pallet networks, who dropped donations at its central hub in Wolverhampton to support the Association of Pallet Networks’ aid appeal.

Two lorry loads of supplies including formula milk, nappies, baby food, personal hygiene products and first aid equipment were taken to the Poland-Ukraine border last week by Richard Topping and his son Ethan, from Pallet-Track member E&R Freight.

Richard, the founder and managing director of Crawley-based E&R, suggested the aid response to Pallet-Track. He is no stranger to mercy missions, having taken supplies to war-torn Kosovo during the third Balkan war in 2001.

Ethan, who has 50,000 followers on social media platform TikTok, documented the whole trip online to encourage further donations.

Richard said: “When you’re sitting at home watching what is going on with tears in your eyes, you want to do whatever you can to help.

“This is something we really wanted to do and I hope that it will make people’s lives that little bit easier.

“All members of the APN have all been so generous with donations of things like blankets, dried dog food and new clothes.”

Richard said that while this trip took him to the border, he’d be happy to make a return visit into Ukraine if safe passage can be guaranteed.

“In Kosovo we were escorted in but it is so much more unpredictable here. If we can safely go into Ukraine then we definitely will,” he added.

Caroline Green, chief executive of Ettingshall-based Pallet-Track, said: “We’re uniquely-placed as a sector to be able to not only gather donations for Ukraine, but take them directly to where they are most needed.