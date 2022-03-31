Wolverhampton's rapid testing centres close doors for final time

The Covid test centre at Wolverhampton Civic Centre has closed its doors as the guidance around Covid changes

The Government is phasing out free rapid testing for people without symptoms of Covid-19 for the majority of individuals in England from the end of March.

As a result, the rapid test centres at the Civic Centre and Jamia Masjid Bilal in Wolverhampton closed their doors on yesterday, March 30. Home test kit collection points have also closed and the Department for Health and Social Care’s PCR test sites, for people with symptoms of Covid-19, has closed.

John Denley, Wolverhampton’s director of Public Health, said: “The Civic Centre and the Jamia Masjid Bilal, as well as the other test centres that have been open at various stages throughout the pandemic, have played a vital role in the fight against Covid-19.

“They have helped identify cases in people without symptoms of the virus and broke the chain of transmission, and I would like to thank everyone who has worked at them in that time.

“As part of its plan to live with Covid-19, the Government says that most people in England no longer need to take a rapid test and, from next month, it will only provide free testing to certain individuals, though anyone can purchase rapid test kits from various high street pharmacies.

“Despite this, it’s important to recognise that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. The virus still poses a real risk, particularly as infections continue to rise following the removal of the remaining restrictions a few weeks ag.”

“We ask those who remain eligible for free regular asymptomatic testing to take up the offer, and strongly encourage everyone else to take a rapid test if they feel they have developed symptoms of Covid-19, or they are planning to meet up with more vulnerable people.

“Vaccines remain the best defence against serious illness from Covid-19, and spring boosters are now being offered to over 75s, care home residents and the most vulnerable.

“If you are due a jab, whether its your first, second or a booster, please come forward as soon as you can to help protect yourself, your family and your community.

“And please consider the vulnerability of others by continuing to wear face coverings in crowded areas such as shops and on public transport if you possibly can, and keeping indoor spaces well ventilated.”