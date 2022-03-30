Darts night in Pattingham aiming to raise funds for Birmingham Children's Hospital

Neil Taylor, Suresh Bawa and Paul Richards who are fundraising for Birmingham Children's Hospital

Former professional darts player Wayne Mardle will be playing with visitors at Pattingham club in High Street.

There will also be a raffle and a Q&A session with sports commentator Nigel Pearson.

The event has been organised by avid fundraiser Neil Taylor, who has helped to raise more than £160,000 for the children's hospital in the past.

Mr Taylor, 51, of Pattingham, said: "Over the years I've done quite a lot of fundraising for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"My daughter was born with a serious heart problem. She had to have four operations at Birmingham Children's Hospital before she was six-months-old.

"The last few years have been difficult for charities so I wanted to do something to help."

The darts night starts at 7pm and tickets cost £15 on the door.

Donations will also be collected.

Mr Taylor is also taking on the Three Peaks Challenge in May and Machu Picchu in October to raise further funds for the hospital.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it.