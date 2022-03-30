Notification Settings

Darts night in Pattingham aiming to raise funds for Birmingham Children's Hospital

By Lisa O'Brien

A charity darts night will be aiming to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital on Friday.

Neil Taylor, Suresh Bawa and Paul Richards who are fundraising for Birmingham Children's Hospital

Former professional darts player Wayne Mardle will be playing with visitors at Pattingham club in High Street.

There will also be a raffle and a Q&A session with sports commentator Nigel Pearson.

The event has been organised by avid fundraiser Neil Taylor, who has helped to raise more than £160,000 for the children's hospital in the past.

Mr Taylor, 51, of Pattingham, said: "Over the years I've done quite a lot of fundraising for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"My daughter was born with a serious heart problem. She had to have four operations at Birmingham Children's Hospital before she was six-months-old.

"The last few years have been difficult for charities so I wanted to do something to help."

The darts night starts at 7pm and tickets cost £15 on the door.

Donations will also be collected.

Mr Taylor is also taking on the Three Peaks Challenge in May and Machu Picchu in October to raise further funds for the hospital.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it.

"Two years ago I was in intensive care with Covid so it's nice to be able to climb mountains again."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

