Work starts to tear down derelict Wolverhampton pub known for hosting EDL meetings

The former Rookery Tavern pub is being demolished. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

The Rookery Tavern on Wood Street, Wolverhampton, known locally as "The Rook", was shut in late 2014 and has been subject to arson attacks, vandalism and fly-tipping since its closure.

It was set to be auctioned off by Bond Wolfe in September last year with a guide price of £299,999, but was bought ahead of the auction for an undisclosed amount.

Owner Mohammed Adeel has pressed ahead with the demolition and is planning to replace the two-storey pub with homes.

In November a planning application was submitted to build 24 apartments, with dedicated parking, on the Lanesfield site. Wolverhampton Council planners are expected to give their decision on it in the near future.

Mark Taylor, deputy chief executive of the authority, said: "There were concerns about safety to public health and it has been good to work with a responsible and committed developer to make the site safe and remove the risk of further anti-social behaviour.

The Rookery Tavern in 2015 after it closed

"The development of the site, subject to planning approval, will make a huge and positive difference to the street scene and the local community.

"Furthermore, there is the potential to deliver much-needed new homes, creating jobs and boosting the local economy. It is the first step in transforming this troublesome site and creating something that will provide a real uplift for neighbouring residents."

The Rookery Tavern site had become overgrown by 2020

The pub was listed as an asset of community value around seven years ago but was closed soon after.