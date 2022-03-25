Goodyear workers donate £20,000 towards safe house for domestic abuse victims

Laura Blackham from The Haven and former Goodyear worker Brian Davis. Back; Roy Dudley, Paul Baugh, Sarah Abbis from Haven, and Cyril Barrett.

The donation has supported The Haven Wolverhampton in the purchase of a safe house in the city which will provide emergency accommodation.

In total, the Goodyear workers 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund Charity has donated £20,000 for the project.

The property is situated in an anonymous location to ensure the safety of the residents and is large enough that bigger families – who may not be able to stay in a refuge due to rooms typically being smaller – will be able to access accommodation and support.

Popinder Kaur, chief executive of The Haven Wolverhampton, said: "The support from the Goodyear workers 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund Charity is going to create a long-term impact over many years for women and their children escaping abuse.

"Not only will we be able to support more families, but we’ll also be able to support larger families and for many, many years to come.

"We’re so grateful for the support we’ve received and for the commitment the group have shown in supporting local communities.”

In 2019, The Haven Wolverhampton spoke with residents about accommodation, and while many women appreciated the communal aspects of refuge, others expressed a preference for independent living.

Since then, the charity has been working to grow its portfolio of safe houses to better meet the needs of service users and grow its accommodation offering.

The support from the Goodyear workers is key in realising this vision and the growth of support available to victims and survivors of domestic abuse in the city.

This isn’t the first time the charity has been supported by the Goodyear workers.

Members have demonstrated their commitment to supporting local residents escaping domestic abuse previously by donating to The Haven for the purchase of small household items for all of the charity’s refuges, as well enabling a roof to be replaced on one of the refuge buildings.

To date, the group has contributed more than £50,000 to the charity.

Cyril Barrett, chairman of the benevolent fund, said: "When Goodyear sadly announced the closure of the Wolverhampton factory in June 2015, the trustees and management committee of the benevolent fund charity wanted to create a proud living legacy, to all of the ex-members, by supporting projects with local registered charities.

"This latest project with The Haven Wolverhampton, a safe home, that protects vulnerable women and children, is truly special, it’s about decency, care and kindness.

"This will protect families and support them on a journey of independence; that is what the ex-members of the union benevolent fund were all about.