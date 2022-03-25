Couple celebrate 70 years of marriage with cake and party

Jack and Rita Nicholls celebrate their 70th anniversary at Waterside House

Jack and Rita Nicholls were treated to a special party to mark the occasion at MHA Waterside House, with their daughter, also named Rita, coming in to see them.

The couple have been living at the home since September 2020.

They were married in 1952 after starting their relationship as pen pals while Jack was doing his National Service.

Rita worked with Jack's sister and they would both get together when he was back home.

Rita, aged 90, said: "It was really nice to celebrate our wedding anniversary with our daughter Rita at the home.

"Lots of fun was had on the day. Rita bought some cakes and drinks and everyone raised a glass for us."

She added: "The secret to a long and happy marriage is give and take, and everything will be okay."

Michelle Jones, activity coordinator for Waterside House, said: "We would like to congratulate Jack and his lovely wife Rita on their 70th wedding anniversary from all at MHA Waterside House.

"Jack and Rita shared wonderful stories of their beautiful wedding day at St Patrick’s RC Church in 1952.