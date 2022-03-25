City charity celebrates two years of food help

Jan Kellond and other volunteers mark two years of Friends of Di's Kitchen helping people across Wolverhampton

The Friends of Di's Kitchen (FoDK) has marked its second anniversary since setting up in Penn in Wolverhampton to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, from people forced to isolate to those hit by unemployment.

The group, which operates out of a home on Kingswood Gardens, has seen its capacity grow over the last two years, from six people a day at the start to more than 500 people at present.

It has been able to expand its operation through social media and networking, meaning food donations have increased over the months, benefitting more and more people.

Jan Kellond, who runs FoDK with a group of volunteers, said it was pleasing to reach the two year anniversary, but also sad that they were still needed by so many.

She said: "We're pleased to be able to continue doing this, but it's very sad that it's needed as the numbers keep rising, with 528 three-course meals being prepared this week for people.

"It's depressing in one way, but very heartening to think that we can still help people and we get some lovely messages from people we've helped, with some who are not longer on our list very appreciative of what we did for them."

Ms Kellond also said it was great to see the city coming together to support charities such as FoDK, with stores such as Tesco, Co-op and Booker's Cash and Carry giving them surplus food to use.

She said the support was still there from volunteers and local councillors and said the plan was to continue providing meals and food supplies for anyone who needed it.

She said: "At the moment, we have enough funding to get us through to October and we're looking to get more money from the community funds from Tesco and Co-op, which will help us in the long run.

"What we're desperate for is drivers, people to help us deliver the food parcels on a Thursday, as we have a lot of older volunteers who need time off to see family or go on holiday.

"If anyone wants to help us out, or just go onto a waiting list, then please get in touch."