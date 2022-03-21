Notification Settings

Man hospitalised after car crashes into building

By James Vukmirovic

A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a building at the junction of two roads.

The car crashed into a building on the corner of Warstones Road and Coalway Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map
West Midlands Ambulance Service were called out to reports of the crash at 12.08am on Monday, March 21, which happened at the junction of Coalway Road and Warstones Road in Wolverhampton.

An ambulance and paramedic officer attended and treated the driver of the car for injuries believed not to be serious, before taking him to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a building at the junction of Coalway Road and Warstones Road at 12.08am this morning.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient a man, who was the driver of the car.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment."

West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police have been contacted for a comment.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

