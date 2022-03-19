Wall of remembrance helps students to thank social care staff

Michaela Edge adds her message to the wall of remembrance

The students at the Wellington Road campus on Wolverhampton College wrote messages of thanks on a giant remembrance wall during the first Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection on Thursday, March 17.

Organised by social care bodies across the country, the Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection honours the work of the adult social care workforce and remembers those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Students working towards diplomas in health and social care and counselling, as well as those doing health-focussed access to higher education and foundation degree courses, lead the tributes.

There were also students from other courses, as well as college staff, who left messages on the wall.

One message read: "Dear NHS Key Workers. We are very grateful for your gratitude by putting other lives before your own.

"During the pandemic, and always, the NHS are heroes."

Another message simply said: "Thank you for the vaccinations that gave me my job."

The students chose to take part in the day of remembrance as many of them have part time jobs as care assistants, or volunteer at New Cross Hospital, care homes, day centres, food banks or PCR testing centres.

Many also had first-hand experience of working in the social care sector during the pandemic.

Amanda Lawton, curriculum manager for health and social care at the college, said: "As our students work, or aspire to work, in the sector the commitment and dedication of social care staff during the pandemic is very close to their hearts.