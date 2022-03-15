Wolverhampton pensioners's luncheon club gets £10,000 National Lottery windfall

Tony Blakeway with members of the Low Hill Community Centre luncheon club

The luncheon club at Low Hill Community Centre dates back nearly 40 years and the cash injection will allow meals to be delivered to members who have not got the confidence to leave the house due to Covid.

Chairperson of Low Hill Community Association Tony Blakeway was delighted when the grant from the National Lottery Awards for All was confirmed.

He said: "I was so pleased we got the money because I know the difference it will make.

"The response on doorstep has been overwhelming, we have tried to keep in touch but the people we have been delivering meals to because of this money are over the moon."

Pensioners usually arrive at the Kempthorne Avenue centre at 10am for a tea and toast, and "a natter" before playing bingo. Then they are treated to a three course meal.

Tony said: "The club has been under new management for a few years but there has been a similar club on site for 35 years before that, so it is an important part of the community.

"We have got eight volunteers who do wonderful work at the club too and the grant was a boost to the whole team."

The Awards for All grant programme offers community groups between £3,000 and £10,000 to get back on their feet after the pandemic.

A National Lottery spokesman said: "With the COVID-19 pandemic still with us, we'll continue to support people and communities most adversely impacted by Covid-19.